Twilight basketball tips off

THE Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea (BFPNG) tipped off its new Twilight Basketball initiative on Friday night at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre (TAIC).

With support and funding from the Australian Government’s Pacific Sports Partnership program through the Federation of International Basketball (FIBA), the national federation in the country under its community engagement strategy delivers the Twilight Basketball which comes under the Hoops for Health project.

The Twilight Basketball is a free programme and is open to all ages with 5 V 5 games for children aged 15 years and under taking place at TAIC every Friday from 5pm to 7pm and 3 V 3 matches for those aged 16 and over from 7pm to 9pm.

BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu said the program was a dynamic way for people to get involved in the sport.

Related