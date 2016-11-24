Twilight sessions end on high note

By ISAAC LIRI

THE Twilight basketball sessions run by the Basketball Federation of Papua New Guinea ended last week on a positive note, according to BFPNG chief executive officer Joel Khalu.

The initiative, which was run every Friday evening at the Taurama Aquatic and Indoor Centre for the last six weeks, saw more than 2000 participants compete in the three-by-three and five-by-five basketball games and the result puts BFPNG in a better position for next year.

“We’ve seen many benefits come out of the programme in such a short period (of time) and the feedback has been overwhelming,” Khalu said.

“Based on that, we’re already looking forward to running our next sessions in the New Year,” Khalu said.

Khalu said the programme was focused on fitness and fun on-court and off-court.

He said with that emphasis, it received support from various local organisations promoting education in relation to significant community issues.

