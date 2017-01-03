Two more arrested over aircraft stoning

By JUNIOR UKAHA

TWO more suspects have been arrested in relation to the stoning of an aircraft at the Wau rural airstrip in Morobe last Wednesday.

The Islander Britain Nomad aircraft Spirit of Bulolo operated by the North Coast Aviation suffered damage to one of its proper blades after it was stoned by a group of thugs.

The pair was picked up by police last Friday in Wau.

Bulolo police station commander Chief Insp Leo Kaikas told The National yesterday that all the suspects were from Gunimaipa in Goilala, Central.

“Straight after the incident (stoning of aircraft), one of the suspects surrendered,” Kaikas said.

“The other two suspects were picked up by police in Wau.

“They are now all detained at the Bulolo police station cell.

“I will personally charge them under the Civil Aviation Act,” he said.

“The suspects are aged between 19 and 25 and they are all male.

“They were consuming alcohol near the airstrip when the plane landed and they threw stones at the plane endangering the lives of the passengers, crew and plane.

“We do not know why they stoned the plane but interrogations will reveal their motives.

Kaikas also raised concern that the Wau airstrip did not have any perimeter fencing at the moment and anyone could enter the airstrip at anytime.

He said the Wau police station had about 10 regular officers and 20 reservists patrolling the township.

But he said opportunists created problems when police officers were not around.

