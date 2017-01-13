Two Chinese men to appear in court

TWO Chinese men charged with assaulting a fellow Chinese are expected to appear at the Boroko District Court next week.

Wei Guo Feng, 35, and Zheng Bin Kai, 41, both from Fu Quing were alleged to have attacked Lin Li Bin with an iron rod and a bush knife on Dec 28 at Hanuabada in the National Capital District.

Magistrate Alex Kalandi said the matter had been mentioned in court more than once. He postponed the case to next Monday.

It was alleged that Wei used the knife while Zheng used the iron rod to beat up Lin on his forehead, chest and ribs.

The duo were arrested and told of their rights in a language they understood.

