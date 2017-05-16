Two chopped to death over sorcery claims

By NICHOLAS SIREO

TWO men who were accused of practising sorcery were hacked to death by fellow villagers after a sorcery trial was conducted in the village.

Police said the two men from a remote village in Kabwum district were tortured and killed two weeks ago.

According to police reports the victims were attending a campaign rally when they were taken captive, tied with ropes and barbed wire, tortured and killed.

They died from injuries that they sustained, said Morobe Police Commander Augustine Wampe.

“These are horrific killings and I condemn it. The Sorcery Act has been repealed by the government, however, these villagers conducted their own sorcery trial and sentenced the victims to death,” he said.

He said the two victims were reportedly accused of practising sorcery after the death of a young man.

“These villagers decided to be judges so they held an open trial in the village and the two were allegedly found guilty so they killed them. That is unlawful killings and those who did that will be arrested and charged,” he said.

Wampe said a police unit went to the village last week to investigate.

“Police interrogated the village leaders after they refused to cooperate and seven suspects were identified. They will be arrested and charged despite their village laws,” he said.

