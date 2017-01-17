Two in court for alleged rape of teenaged girl

EAST Sepik police commander Peter Philip says two men accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Yangoru appeared in court this week.

Philip said the suspects from Wamaian village in the Kusambuk were charged with rape and appeared before the Wewak District Court for committal proceedings.

They allegedly raped the girl when they were visiting relatives in the school area.

The girl was on her way home from school when she was attacked.

Philips said in retaliation, relatives of the girl raided and burnt down houses and other properties in Kinieneng and Yekimpole villages near the school. He said police officers had gone to Soli village to arrest those involved in the burning down of properties at Kinieneng and Yekimpole villages.

However, they could not continue to Soli because the bridge linking the village was removed by disgruntled villagers. Meanwhile, a fight broke out between two groups of villagers over the theft of a solar panel from a Telikom PNG tower in Yangoru. Philips said some men from a village near Mt Turu where the Telikom tower was located, had escaped from the Yangoru police station cells.

They were blamed by people from another village of stealing the panel which resulted in the fight.

He is waiting to be briefed by officers on the ground.

