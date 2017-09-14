Two in court after man died after assault

Two young men charged with wilful murder appeared before the Waigani Committal Court in Port Moresby last Thursday.

Magistrate Ben Kome adjourned the case against Heni Lega, 23, and Joe Raka, 24, both from Gaire Village in Central, to Sept 28 for police to complete investigations and serve them their files.

It was alleged that on June 4 this year between 10am and 11am the duo attack the victim in the village and punched him on the head and later hit him using a piece of timber several times on the body. He died on the way to the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...