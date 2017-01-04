Two deaths in Lae on New Year

POLICE in Lae reported two deaths on New Year.

Met Supt Anthony Wagambie Jr said the body of a man was discovered by residents at the East Taraka suburb on the outskirts of the city.

Wagambie said the deceased was yet to be identified and police were treating the case as homicide.

“We believe the man was killed in another area and later dumped at East Taraka,” Wagambie said.

Police discovered the corpse around 5am on Jan 1.

“This will be ascertained when investigations are completed. We are calling on witnesses to come forward and assist police.”

Wagambie said the the body of a young man found along the Busu River.

“The deceased has been identified.

“The matter is being investigated, regarding his whereabouts leading up to his death.

“His body was also found in the early hours of Jan 1,” Wagambie said.

Meanwhile, Wagambie said Lae generally experienced a quiet and peaceful New Year.

He said police were out in force and arrested trouble-makers and drunkards on the streets.

“Police were deployed in all parts of the city. “Would-be trouble-makers were taken off the streets.

“These include drunks and people who were acting in a disorderly manner.”

Wagambie said police had maintained heavy a presence in crime hotspots such as the Miles areas, Boundary Road, West Taraka area and Back Road which ensured that there was peace.

“At the Miles area we had youths throwing stones and fired fireworks at police.

“However, police were able to chase them off,” Wagambie said.

“I commend people of West Taraka for taking ownership of law and order in their area.

“We have placed a new police station commander there.

“He has been working tirelessly with the community and that resulted in a general change of attitude.

“I also commend my personnel for their commitment to their duties.

“There has been a marked improvement in the attitude of Lae police and the way they conduct their duties.

“There is still room for more improvements but this will come about gradually with time,” Wagambie said.

Like this: Like Loading...