Two die after nominations filed

FORMER Goroka MP Mathias Ijape and former rugby league star Kes Paglipari died after filing their nominations to contest the 2017 national elections.

Ijape, who lost the Goroka seat after the infamous Sandline Affair of 1997, was trying to make a comeback into national politics after 20 years.

Paglipari, a well-known rugby league player for Port Moresby Defence, Port Moresby Vipers and the PNG Kumuls, was to contest the Kagua-Erave open seat in Southern Highlands.

“Straight after the nominations closed, two (candidates) passed on,” said Electoral Commissioner Patilias Gamato.

He did not say what caused the deaths.

“I’ll have to consult the law in relation to those people who have nominated, and after nomination, have passed on,” Gamato said.

“I think there is a provision that caters for that, so I’ll see that and later release a full statement in relation to electorates where nominations are accepted but one or two people have passed on.”

