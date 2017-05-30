Two injured in ESP fight

TWO men were injured in an election-related fight in the Yangoru-Saussia district of East Sepik last Friday, police say.

Provincial police commander Peter Philip said the incident happened during a clash with the supporters of MP Richard Maru at Wyomungu village.

“The two are in hospital undergoing treatment. Maru went up to the Yomungu village on Friday to campaign when youths in the area who were under the influence of alcohol disturbed his rally,” he said.

Philip said Maru cancelled the campaign due to the disturbance.

“After Maru left, his supporters got angry and a big fight ensued resulting in the chopping of the two youths.”

Philip said the situation was very tense.

He also appealed to the families of the two men not to take the law into their own hands and to let the police deal with the matter.

