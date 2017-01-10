Two Iranian refugees fail to appear in court

By DEMAS TIEN

TWO Iranian refugees charged with being drunk, acting disorderly and resisting arrest failed to appear in the Lorengau District Court yesterday.

Magistrate Francis Kalai adjourned the case against Mehdi Bohlouli, 24, and Mahboube Rabbani Mohammad, 28, to tomorrow.

Bohlouli and Mohammad are expected to take a plea.

They were arrested and charged on Jan 1 and detained for about 30 hours before being released on K200 bail each at the Manus Police Station.

It was alleged that Bohlouli and Mohammad went out of the detention centre on New Year’s eve to celebrate the New Year.

It is alleged that they were under influence of alcohol and behaving in a disorderly manner at the Salatia village along the road from Lorengau and Momote.

Police officers doing their New Year operation saw the two refugees and apprehended them.

It was alleged that Bohlouli and Mohammad did not cooperate with the police when they wanted to question them.

A spokesman for the Refugee Action Coalition, Ian Rintoul, told The National that Mohammad went to court yesterday and waited for three hours and was told that there was no case for him.

He returned to the detention centre.

Rintoul said Bohlouli was not feeling well and did not travel to Lorengau court.

Like this: Like Loading...