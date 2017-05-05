Two killed over money

A fight over royalty payments made at Nogoli Gas in Hela has resulted in two deaths.

Highlands’ Western End police commander and assistant deputy police commissioner Kaiglo Ambane said yesterday that a fight between Fantima and Belopa clansmen at Nogoli resulted in one man being injured.

He said that the man was taken to Tari Hospital, admitted but he died a few days later.

Ambane said that the brothers of the dead man retaliated and killed a young man at Pura village in the Komo/Margarima district.

He identified the second dead man as Eki Yango, 27.

Ambane said that at least 10 suspects armed with a shot gun, homemade guns and bush knives attacked Yango and chopped him to death.

He said that Hela police were investigating and that the suspects were known to the community and police.

“I want to appeal to the tribesmen of the late Yango not to retaliate and allow the law to take its course,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...