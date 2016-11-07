Two landslips affect villages, commuters

HUNDREDS of people in Chimbu are affected by two landslips along the Kundiawa to Madang road.

The landslips occurred two weeks ago and completely cut off the road.

Administrator Joe Kunda Naur told The National last week that the people of Kangol near Kikombugo in Kundiawa-Gembogl and Sinasina-Yongumul living along Wara Chimbu were badly affected.

“A small bypass road will soon be built to restore traffic for light vehicles but concerned authorities need to assist the victims with relief food supplies and shelter,” Kunda Naur said.

He said that they would have to relocate the villagers.

“My two chief executive officers of the districts already compiled their reports and hand-delivered them to the National Disaster and Emergency Office for assistance.”

Naur said while awaiting assistance, the government was looking at ways to build a temporarily bypass.

He said the road was recently upgraded and sealed by Shorncliff with funding from the Asian Development Bank before it was destroyed by the landslips.

“The landslip occurred due to continuous heavy rainfall in the district.”

Meanwhile, he appealed to people living under hills and on mountain slopes to be cautious and move to safer ground.

