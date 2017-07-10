Two men acquitted in K600,000 fraud case

The Waigani National Court has acquitted two men charged with 14 counts of stealing K600,000 by false pretence and three counts of forgery.

The court, presided by Deputy Chief Justice Sir Gibbs Salika, acquitted Simon Nokue, 38, from Waterbum village in Daulo, Eastern Highlands, and Nelson Aila, 42, from Goimga village in Malalaua in Gulf, because of lack of evidence against them.

The court acquitted Nokue on Friday and Aila on Thursday following no-case submissions moved by their lawyers.

Nokue’s lawyer told the court that the evidence obtained from his client’s residence was obtained unlawfully without a search warrant.

Aila’s lawyer submitted that the State evidence was circumstantial and there was no concrete evidence to prove the allegations leveled against him.

The State alleged that Nokue and Aila pretended to be National Planning and Monitoring Department employees and produced fake cheques to the owner of Lodge 10 in National Capital District and obtained cash totalling about K600,000 from him between August and October 2015.

Like this: Like Loading...