Two more officers from Manus govt arrested, charged

TWO more officers of the Manus provincial government were yesterday arrested and charged with abuse of office and misappropriating K100,000 meant for fisheries projects in the province, police said.

This brought the number of officers arrested so far by the Fraud Squad Team from Port Moresby to three following the arrest of an officer on Monday.

Provincial police commander Chief Inspector David Yapu said the two accused Kanawi Pomat, 42, and of Mbunai village in Penabu-Nalisopat LLG area and project officer with the Division of Fisheries and Paul Mangeu, 61, of Worei village, Tetidu LLG area , a fisheries officer with the Division of Fisheries, were on a K1,000 bail and would appear in the Lorengau District Court tomorrow.

He said a cheque for K100,000 was given by the National Fisheries Authority to the provincial government for fishing projects in the province.

The two accused with senior fisheries officers held a meeting and resolved to open an account with BSP Bank Lorengau under the name of Manus Fisheries Development Account.

All the activities from the meeting to the opening of the account and deposit of the cheque were allegedly done without the knowledge and approval of the Manus provincial administrator.

The cheque was raised and allegedly used for other activities and not for the intended purposes of the Fisheries projects or to promote fisheries work in the province.

An audit inspection revealed that the funds were misused and misappropriated.

