Two PNG defence force officers promoted

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

TWO officers from the PNG Defence Force were promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel at Murray Barracks in Port Moresby on Friday.

Major Paul Iatau and Major Bruno Malau were promoted by PNGDF commander Brigadier-General Gilbert Toropo and chief of staff Col Raymond Numa, witnessed by friends, families and senior officers at the officers mess.

Lt Col Iatau joined the PNGDF in 1984 as a legal officer and was later enlisted as second lieutenant in 1985 after graduating from the Joint Services College at Igam Barracks in Morobe.

He has served in various units but the highlight of his career was when he led the restructuring of the then defunct Defence Force Retirement Benefit Fund to make it a profitable organisation again.

Iatau is now the deputy commander for the reserve force and he is involved in preparing an act to make the force operational.

Lt Col Malau had enlisted as a general enlistee in 1994 and rose up the ranks serving mostly in the engineering battalion.

He was also the first and only PNGDF officer to be awarded a United Nations peacekeeping award in 2011 for his excellent effort with the UN Peace Keeping forces in Sudan.

Malau is now the military adviser to the PNGDF commander.

Like this: Like Loading...