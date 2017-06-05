Two police officers fined for assaulting partners

By ELIZABETH VUVU

TWO police officers in West New Britain, Kimbe, have been fined a total of K4500 for assaulting their wives.

The Kimbe district court also issued protection orders for the two women which the police officers must comply with in the next 12 months.

Provincial police commander Superintendent Jim Namora said the two officers were charged by Kimbe police recently for assaulting their wives at the Buluma police barracks outside Kimbe town.

They were fined K100 and K3,500 respectively.

“Internal disciplinary proceedings are also being prepared for both officers and these will be served as soon as all files are ready,” he said.

“Wife bashing and any form of domestic violence must be eradicated in the police force,” Namora said.

He said despite not having an operational Family and Sexual Violence Unit in Kimbe, any officer found to breach the law would be dealt with.

Namora also said that the same rule will apply to wives of police officers who instigate or provoke their husbands to assault them or their families.

