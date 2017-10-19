Two suspects from Tatana arrested over alleged murder, sea piracy

TWO suspects from Tatana village allegedly involved in a murder and sea piracy at the Motukea Wharf in the National Capital District have been arrested.

Police from the Waigani Police Station, acting on information, went into Tatana village at around 7pm the same evening and arrested the suspects.

Both voluntarily surrendered and were locked up in Waigani.

Investigations are continuing.

Police said they were expecting to arrest three other suspects soon.

Police believe five men attacked Captain Malakai Sijou on Oct 7.

A Gobe Freight Services marine crew reported on that day at about 1pm that the deceased from Manus was attacked by sea pirates.

He was travelling on his dingy to the AES wharf at Motukea to refill water containers when he was confronted by five men who came in another dingy and attacked him.

After Sijou was attacked and thrown overboard, the pirates stole his 30HP outboard motor and escaped.

Sijou swam to shore for help but died before rescuers came to his aid. The whole incident happened while crew from the Gobe Freight Services marine 02 stood helpless and watched from 200m away.

The stolen outboard motor was recovered by police. Police are appealing to the public for further information on the suspects still at large.

