Two toilet keepers to appear in court over boom box theft

THREE men charged with stealing a boom box from another person at the Boroko bus stop in Port Moresby will appear in court next Thursday.

Joe Parker, 18, from Yamapu village in Salamaua, Morobe, John Peter, 21, from Kanada village in Popondetta, Northern, and Tonny Aita, 19, from Ewanda village in Tari, Hela, were charged with stealing from Junior Vagi on Dec 3 last year.

Magistrate Mariestella Painap adjourned their case at the Boroko District Court yesterday to next Thursday, Jan 12.

Police alleged that Peter allegedly snatched the boom box, worth about K259, from Vagi and ran off.

Peter allegedly headed towards the public toilet at the back of a supermarket at Tabari place in Boroko and hid inside when Vagi and his brother chased after him.

The two toilet keepers, Aitai and Parker, denied seeing Peter who allegedly hid inside the building.

Vagi checked the toilets but could not locate Peter as the toilet doors were locked from inside.

The matter was reported to police who arrested and charged Peter.

Aitai and Parker were also charged with stealing.

