Two villages surrender weapons for peace

TWO villages in the Sialum local level government of Tewai-Siassi, Morobe, have surrendered weapons to make peace after a fight broke out between them in 2012.

The peace ceremony took place on March 17 and saw fighting factions of Yakawa and Lambutina villages coming together for the special event.

The chairman of the organising committee Fred Kaimos said fighting broke out between Yakawa and Lambutina in 2012 when some grassland was set on fire which resulted in the burning down of houses belonging to Yakawa villagers.

Kaimos said the fighting has been ongoing for the last four years but Wasu local level government manager Sam Hangam sent clergy Rev Kelly Augustine among the Lambutina villagers to make peace in 2014.

“Augustine in peace finding mission conducted bible studies, teaching and workshops at Lambutina and that finally saw a peace agreement taking place,” Kaimos said.

An eyewitness from Lambutina village James Loka Masia told The National that church leaders, the mothers’ fellowship and youths from Lambutina for the first time came face to face with Yakawa villagers to allow peace to prevail.

“Four villages that participated to witness the peace agreement between Yakawa and Lambutina were Nabariwa, Lailo, Basakalo and Balambu.

