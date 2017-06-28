Two-week liquor ban imposed in Morobe

By NICHOLAS SIREO

MOROBE provincial government has imposed a two-week liquor ban in Lae city during the polling period.

Governor Kelly Naru announced this yesterday while appealing to the private sector in the city to

allow their employees to vote tomorrow.

“I have imposed a liquor ban starting on June 23 to July 8 for the two weeks of polling. This is to ensure that all the residents of Lae have the freedom to cast their votes without fear or favour,” he said.

He highlighted that Lae and some parts of Nawaeb and Huon Gulf open electorates would go to the polls on Thursday and the liquor ban was imposed to deter problems during polling.

“Lae residents must ensure that we have a peaceful election. I appeal to Lae residents to honour the imposition of the liquor ban. All of us have to contribute to a peaceful polling period,” Naru said.

He also warned that police and appropriate authorities would be in full force to impose the ban and those caught breaching it would be dealt with accordingly.

“It is important and significant for workers to exercise their constitutional right and vote a leader of their choice. I appeal to all the companies to make necessary arrangements so that their employees can take time off to cast their votes,” he said.

