Two women in small group with British aviation licences

TWO women are among the 21 Air Nuigini aircraft maintenance engineers who have received their United Kingdom, European Aviation Safety Agency licences after completing five years of training.

The license granted by the United Kingdom Civil Aviation Authority is recognised worldwide.

It allows the 21 to certify the completion of maintenance on United Kingdom-registered aircraft.

They can even convert their UK license for a Australian or New Zealand licence, and certify Australian or New Zealand aircraft.

Air New Guinea chief executive Simon Foo said it was high level training that was recognised worldwide.

He said in addition to the UK licence, Air Niugini engineers could apply for a PNG licence without having to complete the Civil Aviation Safety Authority PNG basic examination requirements.

Foo said using the United Kingdom AME licence, the first group could now apply to CASA PNG for the Fokker 100/70-type rating endorsement.

The second group can apply for endorsement and rating on the Dash-8 100/200/300 aircraft.

He said it took the two groups five years to successfully complete and attain their United Kingdom licences, an achievement Air Nuigini was very proud of.

“Air Nuigini invests more than half a million kina for each engineering cadet to be trained up to a level where they can certify the completion of maintenance of Air Niugini aircraft,” he said.

“Air New Guinea invests about K600,000 in training a young Papua New Guinean engineer or pilot each year.

“We are serious about training. This achievement by the 21 was something we all were proud of – Air New Guinea, their families and their country.”

