Two women, two men in custody over robbery

TWO women and two men are in custody over an armed robbery incident at Spirit of Rabaul wholesale shop in Kokopo last Wednesday.

Acting provincial police commander Snr Insp Joseph Tabali said the incident occurred between 8.45am and 9am.

He said seven men arrived in a vehicle and parked in front the shop. The driver waited in the vehicle while six armed with homemade guns and knives allegedly entered the shop and held up the employees.

They allegedly took cash and phone cards totalling K31,567.25, plus personal belongings of the employees.

Tabali said two of suspects were left behind when the robbers fled as police arrived. Both have been charged with armed robbery.

Nigel Francis, 21, from Katakai village in Bitapaka, Kokopo was shot on his left leg. He was treated at the St Mary’s Vunapope Hospital.

Peter Ibato, 27, from Nordup village in Kombiu, Rabaul was arrested later. Tabali said the two told police of the two women from Ulagunan who had hired the vehicle used in the robbery.

Tabali said the two women were charged with aiding in the armed robbery. Three other suspects are still on the run.

