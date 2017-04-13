Typhoid hits Lihir institution

By GYNNIE KERO

A TYPHOID outbreak has been declared for the only vocational institution on Lihir Island in New Ireland.

Two first-year students, a male and a female from Tanga Island, have been admitted at the Palie Health Centre for treatment and observation.

More than 300 students on Saturday were put through a screening process by nurses at the Lihir Medical Centre in Londolovit.

Students Felix Sormolik and Vennesa Sunge reportedly suffered headaches and fever, then later dysentery and diarrhoea.

Others showing symptoms were taken away by their parents and guardians.

School manager Emmanuel Tude said since the first case was reported last week, some parents and guardians came to take their children home.

“We now have an initial suspect list of 40,” Tude said.

“When screening is completed, we will have a more confirmed figure.”

Carpentry teacher Canisius Matailoras said the Catholic Church-run academic institution and its neighbouring health centre had been in existence well before gold mining began on Lihir.

“However, facilities in general at these institutions have deteriorated to a deplorable state of affairs,” he said.

“Dormitories at the school are not fit for human occupation.”

Between 10 and 12 students live in a cubicle measuring about five meters by five meters.

The drain in front of the students messing facility was filthy and the stench terrible.

Environmental health inspector for Lihir Oberth Fiwayeh on April 6 issued a notice to the school and its stakeholders, especially the Nimamar local level government, to have the matter addressed within seven days.

“If nothing is done (by April 17), the Vocational Centre will be condemned for an indefinite period,” Fiwayeh said in his report.

“The students will vacate the campus until all major defective areas are rectified to the satisfaction of this authority.”

He said an inspection was carried out on April 1 following an outbreak of diarrhoea, dysentery and suspected typhoid.

The first case was detected on March 21, which increased to 40 as of last week.

Like this: Like Loading...