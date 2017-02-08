U17s get boost off victory in warmup

THE Papua New Guinea Under-17 team ended their preparations for the Oceania Football Confederation championship on a high with a confidence-boosting 2-0 win over the Onehunga Mangere second division team on Saturday at Mt Smart, Auckland, New Zealand.

Head coach Harrison Kamake was ecstatic about the victory and said the team was now in competition mode and looking forward to the challenge that lay ahead of them.

“We trained hard throughout the week working on our defensive structure in terms of countering the opposition’s overlapping and spread of general play by forcing play back and it paid off against Onehunge Mangere,” Kamake said.

PNG regained ball possession in the 32nd minute and attacked directly through the flanks then back through the middle that resulted in Yagi Yasasa scoring the first goal.

Captain Ricky Wadunah sealed the result with the second goal in the 37th minute after a good build up and combination play with Oberth Simon.

“We feel happy about the win – we tested our players and implemented our game plan to good effect and that is a good sign.

However, we know that it will be a bigger challenge in the competition but I think we should take the momentum of this result with us,” Kamake said.

PNG played three friendly matches while in New Zealand against the Fiji U17 national team, Auckland Central Academy and Onehunga Mangere.

“The three friendlies in New Zealand have lifted our spirits and we are now focusing on the competition and what we are here to achieve.”

The PNG s left New Zealand on Monday morning for Tahiti and Kamake said he wanted the team to move into camp in Tahiti and keep their mind focused on the competition.

PNG has been drawn in Group A against hosts Tahiti, Vanuatu and New Caledonia.

Their first clash will be against New Caledonia in the opening match of the competition on Saturday. The U17 Championship will be the 17th edition with the first tournament held in Aucklandin 1983.

