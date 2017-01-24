U17s jet off to Auckland

AS the Papua New Guinea Under-17 men’s side prepares for the Oceania Football Confederation Championship, coach Harrison Kamake wants his players to get the little things right at the first instance.

The team left yesterday for AUckland, New Zealand, for a series of friendlies before leaving for Tahiti on the Feb 7 and Kamake knows there is a mammoth task ahead for his team as they face New Caledonia in their opening match at Stade Mahina Stadium, Papeete.

“All the teams in our pool are good and will present a challenge for my guys,” Kamake said.

“We are now looking forward to playing the Fiji and New Zealand U17 national teams in friendlies in New Zealand which is part of our preparation towards the big event in next month.”

Kamake said the lead up matches were crucial for his side’s preparation and confidence heading into the OFC U17 Championship.

While in New Zealand the PNG U17s will play three friendlies against Fiji, New Zealand as well as an Auckland Academy side. PNG play their first friendly against Fiji tomorrow, New Zealand next Tuesday and the Auckland Academy on Feb 4.

All three friendlies will be played at the OFC Academy in Auckland.

Papua New Guinea is pooled in group A with Tahiti, New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

Like this: Like Loading...