Ugandan’s adoption plea rejected, told to leave PNG

By PERO SIMINJI

A MAGISTRATE rejected a plea for adoption by a man from Uganda and ordered him to pay a K1000 for illegally entering the country.

Waigani District Court Grade 5 magistrate John Kaumi also told 19-year-old Paul Muyanja, from Kampala City, Uganda, to leave the country within six months.

Kaumi told Muyanja that he had considered his plea to be adopted but PNG laws allowed for formal adoption only by individuals or families.

“You entered the country by fraudulent means and stayed here illegally and right now your stay in PNG is still not recognised by the State.

“You are to pay up the fine (K1000) and leave the country within six months commencing today (yesterday).

“PNG is a wonderful country and if you want to stay you can but not now. You can go to your own country and follow the proper process as required by the law of your country as well and if granted, you are free to live and enjoy your life here.

“For now you are to be sent back to remain in your own country of origin.”

Kaumi ordered him to remain in custody until his deportation within the next six months.

Between June last year and Feb 9, the defendant was communicating directly with two persons in PNG through Facebook and travel arrangements were made for him to come to PNG.

The defendant sent K2000 to his Papua New Guinea accomplishes who used it to fraudulently obtain a Papua New Guinean passport with a different name and send it over to the defendant through DHL courier mail.

Upon receiving the passport, the defendant travelled to Port Moresby via Kenya, Doha-Qatar and Singapore.

