Uguro appeals for calm

By CHRISTOPHER YOWAT

USINO-Bundi MP Jimmy Uguro has appealed to his supporters to remain calm and allow the court to deal with an election petition filed against him.

The petition was filed by former MP Anton Yagama at the Court of Disputed Returns.

Uguro told The National that he accepted the petition that was filed against him and was confident it would be dismissed.

“I want our people to be calm as this is the due process of the court,” he said.

“After the elections and declarations, there is a petition.

“I respect the court because we are subject to it.

“So we have to be calm and allow the process to proceed.”

Uguro said that he was committed to providing vital Government services to his people despite the petition.

“I am still the member for Usino-Bundi,”he said.

“I am ready to provide the leadership to implement vital projects for my people.

“Those are projects that require effective leadership to deliver to my people which I am prepared to do.

“So as soon as funding from the district

services improvement programme is secured, all these projects will be implemented.”

