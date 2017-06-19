UN agency helps put House online

THE Bougainville House of Representatives will upgrade its communications system – thanks to a new information technology resource centre funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The centre in Buka consists of a computer room with 10 terminals, Wi-Fi access, four servers to store and share key documents, an office and conference room facilities.

The centre opened on Bougainville Day last Thursday.

UNDP resident representative Roy Trivedy said the new IT system will give members access to parliament ary documents, reports, statements and the internet.

“We now have access to internet and Wi-Fi and we can communicate and improve ourselves and our electorates,” Speaker Simon Pentanu said.

“This centre will improve a lot of the members in terms of their own participation, understanding and research to be better able to contribute to decision-making processes.”

Pentanu said members have also had basic computer training at the university centre and he has witnessed a marked improvement in their work.

Apart from the IT resource centre, UNDP has supported other developments in the Bougainville parliament such as a backup generator and a Hansard recording system that allows parliamentary sessions to be recorded and saved into a central server, thus eliminating the need to transcribe them.

The UNDP has been providing funding and technical assistance on a range of parliamentary strengthening activities as well as the implementation of the Bougainville Peace Agreement and referendum preparations.

The peace agreement, signed in 2001 by the Government and leaders of Bougainville, ended a decade-long armed conflict.

