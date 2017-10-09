UN applauds efforts to address issues

THE United Nations has applauded the efforts Papua New Guinea has made at national and global scales in addressing the effects of climate change.

United Nations (UN) Assistant Secretary-General and UN Development Programme (UNDP) regional director for Asia and the Pacific Haoliang Xu, pictured, said PNG continued to grow as a leader in the Pacific and the efforts it made at the national, regional and global levels in addressing the effects of climate change were “very remarkable”.

Xu, who was on an official visit to PNG, was also part of the

delegation that launched the country’s first National REDD+ (reducing emission from deforestation and forest degradation) strategy in Port Moresby last Friday.

“It is my privilege to witness PNG’s progress in fighting climate change and the strides the country is taking towards the sustainable development goals.

He congratulated PNG Government and expressed UNDP’s ongoing commitment and support.

