UN media awards focus on HIV, gender violence

United Nations Women and UNAIDS are inviting entries for their media awards on excellence in reporting on HIV and gender-based violence issues in Papua New Guinea.

The awards began in 2015 by UNAIDS and UN Women to encourage journalists to increase their reporting on the issues.

The theme for the 2017 media awards is “Hear my voice. My story”.

UN Women’s deputy country representative Adekemi Ndieli said it was encouraging to see an increase in reports and stories submitted during the past two awards.

“This is an indication that more awareness is being raised on the issues of GBV and HIV within the media fraternity and the public,” Ndieli said.

UNAIDS country director David Bridger said through the awareness, “we aim to not only change negative public perceptions and behaviour but also influence decision makers to increase access to basic services. Tackling discrimination and violence against women is central to the HIV/AIDS response.

