UN offers journalists NY experience

THE United Nations is inviting young Papua New Guinean journalists to apply for the life-changing opportunity to participate in a month-long fellowship programme.

The programme will be hosted at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York around September, says UN coordinator to PNG Roy Trivedy.

He said the Journalists Fellowship Programme would be hosted in memory of Reham Al-Farra, a young UN staff member who was killed in the 2003 bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad. It is open to journalists aged between 22 and 35 years.

“It will provide a range of exclusive learning and networking opportunities for the most promising journalists in the world.

“Fifteen successful candidates will spend four weeks at the UN headquarter in the US, where they will have the unique first-hand opportunity to experience the work of the UN and witness global leaders in action at the UN General Assembly.” Trivedy said.

He said it was an opportunity to meet journalists from other countries and exchange ideas with UN professionals.

“The UN in PNG is proud that Mickey Kavera, from the National Broadcasting Corporation, participated in last year’s fellowship.

“This is an extraordinary learning and networking experience for young media professionals and I encourage young Papua New Guinean journalists to follow the successful path which Mickey created by applying for the 2017 fellowship.”

Applicants must apply online.

For more information visit https://outreach.un.org/raf/.

Stage one applications close on May 21.

