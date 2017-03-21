UN organisation hailed for choosing PNG to host forum

THE Government has thanked the United Nations World Tourism Organisation for choosing the country to host its national forum on sustainable tourism for development.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tobias Kulang, pictured, told the forum in Port Moresby yesterday that PNG had been given a “rare opportunity” to host such an international conference with delegates from 17 countries.

“I am glad that the UNWTO chose PNG to host such an important event because 2017 is the United Nations International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development,” he said.

“We are honoured because PNG remains one of the last culturally-diverse countries in the world – be it our 800-plus different languages, our 1000-plus authentic and diverse cultures and customs, our unique flora and fauna, our different islands and coral atolls, or our colourful marine diversity.”

He said PNG remained one of the last undiscovered paradises in the world. “We are confident of promoting a sustainable tourism sector moving into the future.”

He thanked South Korea for funding the tourism training.

“This only reinforces the bilateral relationship the two countries enjoy,” he said.

“Especially for us in PNG, in the year of sustainable tourism for development, this is timely.”

