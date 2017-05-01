UN raises vaccination concerns

HUNDREDS of children and women in PNG miss out on the life-saving immunisation because they live in remote isolated areas, Unicef Papua New Guinea representative Olushola Ismail says.

“Access to immunisation has led to a dramatic decrease in deaths of children under five from vaccine-preventable diseases, and has brought the world closer to eradicating polio,” he said.

“Despite the progress, thousands of children and women in PNG, especially those in remote hard-to-reach communities and far flung islands still miss out on the life-saving immunisation.”

According to PNG’s annual report on Child Morbidity in 2015, vaccine preventable diseases comprised 41.4 per cent of total hospital admissions and 46 per cent of total child deaths.

“Combatting vaccine preventable diseases remains a major challenge in PNG,” he said.

“Immunisation coverage in most provinces are low.

“Many contributing factors such as inaccessibility, weak infrastructures and cold chain systems, funding, poverty and social inequities all contribute to low immunisation coverage.

“I urge you, especially parents and care-givers of young children, not to overlook the importance of immunisation because all children have the right to survive and thrive and be protected from deadly diseases.”

