UN recognises fisheries sector

By MARK HAIHUIE

THE fisheries sector has a record globally of sustainably supporting individuals and providing links between nations, United Nations head of mission in PNG Roy Trivedy says.

This was the basis for the UN passing a resolution last year that enabled the celebration of the inaugural World Tuna Day yesterday, he said.

“I am delighted to be speaking on behalf of the United Nations on World Tuna Day as declared by the United Nations General Assembly on 8th of December 2016,” he said.

“It is being celebrated all across the world and particularly the Pacific and it is a fantastic achievement.

“It is a prime role of the United Nations assembly in realising the importance and harmony between sovereign states.

“In this case, it was looking at common resources to the whole world and trying to recognise them. That’s why World Tuna Day was recognised.

“Tuna has immense value in terms of food security for our people but also economic value of creating jobs for people. It sustains the livelihoods of people as well the country.”

He said the interconnectivity of fisheries with attaining developmental goals and the links it created between nations demonstrated the global importance of the sector.

“The UN Convention on the Law of the Seas states that the oceans, their resources must be addressed as a whole.”

