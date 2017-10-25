UN strives to fix prolonged, new issues

The United Nations (UN) system in PNG is dealing with problems that have been around for years as well as new emerging challenges, UN country representative Roy Trivedy says.

Speaking at the UN Day (its 72nd anniversary) yesterday, Trivedy said the system was working towards finding solutions to those challenges.

“We are part of the one big UN system and our challenge is to find better solutions to be responsive to what the Government and the people of PNG want,” he said.

“Using our global network, our experience from across the global, we want to bring that here in PNG to tell people across the world about some of the amazing things that are happening in our country.”

The UN Day which was celebrated yesterday saw the various UN agencies participate in the event.

The UN agencies that were present included Food and Agriculture Organisation, International Labour Organisation, International Organisation for Migration, the Joint UN programme on HIV and AIDS, UN Capital Development Fund, UN Development Programme, UN Population Fund, UN Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women, World Health Organisation and World Food Programme.

Part of the programme involved participation by schools in the National Capital District and Youth Champions who gave talks on the UN sustainable development goals.

