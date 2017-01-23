UN to train 26 human rights defenders

A TOTAL of 26 human rights defenders who promote human rights and support survivors of gender-based violence in communities in Port Moresby would undergo training to empower their work, according to UN Women country representative Dr Jeffery Buchanan.

He said the two-week training would cover topics on case management, legal frameworks, referral pathway and visits to key agencies that work with GBV survivors to better understand services offered and the processes involved.

“The HRDs were recommended by those who have witnessed them supporting survivors of GBV.

“They will be trained to become part of the community referral and mentoring services team; taking survivors to the hospital, police, providing them with a safe space, giving them advice and in general risking their lives to protect the victims.”

He said a swearing-in event would take place after the training in Feb at the court house where HRDs would each make a pledge to help survivors of GBV.

The HRDs will then mobilise the referral pathway agencies in their communities like Koki which includes the Badili police station, Badili clinic, safe houses, local village courts and others.

Like this: Like Loading...