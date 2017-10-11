Underdogs score wins in Corporate 9s

TWO upsets were recorded in the Sports Events 2017 Corporate League Nines at the National Football Stadium last Saturday.

First up, Goodman Fielder shocked Spidertek 6-4 to end their unbeaten run. While a much-improved Department of Finance disappointed Michael Boeo’s National Capital District Commission (1) 8-4 in solid finish off.

Goodman Fielder and DOF put up gutsy defensive effort to keep their opposition scoreless in the second halves which ultimately earned the wins.

In other notable results, Central Provincial Government (1) thumped PNG Ports 26-0 and Funeral Homes Laumas edged Puma Energy 8-4 to stay unbeaten with a round to go before the playoffs.

Results: NCDC (2) 28 Bishop Brothers 0, Eda Ranu 14 Brian Bell Group 8, AES 10 Bank of PNG 8, Laumas (1) 18 Price Cooper Water 4, Paradise Foods 14 CPG (2) 8, PNG Power 6 Pacific International Hospital 0.

Sports Eventz director Solomon Ravu said that the National Football Stadium is now closed for the Rugby League World Cup tournament so the final of matches as well as the final series will be played at another venue yet to be named.

Ravu said possible venues to complete the competition at were the PNG Football Stadium (Waigani), Bava Park and Murray Barracks.

