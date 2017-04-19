Understand your roles: Marat

OFFICERS within the child welfare division of the Community Development Department must properly understand their roles and responsibilities to ensure children are protected, Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat says.

“People who occupy structures within the community development or child welfare division must be able to understand how and what their responsibilities are so they can progress things on behalf of protection of the child.”

Marat was speaking during the launching of the National Child Protection Policy in Kokopo, East New Britain on Friday.

He said the policy targeted constraints such as lack of adequate budgetary support, inappropriate administrative structure, lack of human capacity, that were likely to stunt the right to life, freedom and growth of a child.

“A child is always trustingly innocent and harmless and needs all the protection they can get and I am appealing for everybody to take up the challenge contained in the policy and work together to implement the policy and ensure quality protection of children,” Marat said.

He said the Government through the ministry has fashioned and shaped the policy for children aged from birth to 18 years to ensure they were free from all sorts of violence.

“The PNG government has now realised through this policy that the years of abuse on children are now a thing of the past and child protection is now serious government business.”

