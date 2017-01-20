Undertaker backs Laumas

THE Erima Laumas will be one of the best backed sides at this weekend’s New Guinea Islands Super Nines in Kokopo, East New Britain.

The Port Moresby-based side has developed a lively relationship with the Funeral Homes over the years with the undertaker having committed a significant amount of money over the nine-year relationship.

The company director’s Losa Agonia and Clinton Tuali backed the side with K60,000 for the Laumas to participate in the annual pre-season tournament.

A set of uniforms in maroon valued at more than K13,000 will see the Laumas, who will carry the Funeral Home name, standout on Kalabond Oval in matches starting today.

Agonia said apart from the uniforms his company were also covering the air fares, accommodation, meals, gear and allowance for the team.

“We’ll keep backing this side because they are made of youth from our neighbourhood (Erima),” Agonia said.

We’re confident they are a talented group of young men, who have the potential to win this tournament.”

