Undialu: Report gun-holders

By GYNNIE KERO

KOROBA-Lake Kogigo MP Philip Undialu is urging people in Hela to report family members who are in possession of firearms before the amnesty period ends on Feb 28.

Undialu encouraged people to work together and track those responsible for bringing in the firearms used in tribal fights.

Two political leaders from Helawith police and military heads were in Tari last week to inform the people of the K11 million callout operation.

The operation, to be officially launched tomorrow, is curb law and order problems in Hela.

Addressing locals in Tari last Thursday, Undialu said: “If your family member is in possession of a firearm, just send a text message to the mobile hotline that will be established to save yourself.”

Tari Pori MP James Marape told the people that he would join the police and military on Feb 28 and visit their villages if they did not surrender weapons during the moratorium.

The police will be the lead agency in the call out operation while the army is expected to provide support.

Between 200 and 300 personnel would be engaged in the two-month operation.

Police Commander Highlands Western End, Kaiglo Ambane who was also in Tari last week, stressed that people must be united in God.

“All people are equal and one in the Lord. Therefore, it is imperative to forge this togetherness and work amicably.

“Through this partnership we will achieve a safer society,” Ambane said.

Lt Col John Manuai, the military task force commander in the callout operation, said working together with all agencies such as local authorities, churches, communities, youths and everyone would be a better way to deal with the situation.

“You know the reason why you have guns. You also felt the pain of having guns. Think of your kids tomorrow,” Manuai said.

The moratorium or amnesty period will end on Feb 28.

The two-month period is for the people of Hela to voluntarily submit their weapons to the State. The people are encouraged to talk to local authorities, churches and institutions to facilitate the moratorium.

Acting director-general of the National Security Coordination Office of the Department of Prime Minister, Tony Kaib explained to the people that the callout operation was not like a state of emergency.

“This callout is empowering the operations of police in Hela by bringing in additional personnel from other provinces and the military to support the police operations,” he said.

