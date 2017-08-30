UNDP backs organisation to develop staffing capacity

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is funding 12 new graduate positions in the public service to support the Conservation and Protection Environment Protection Authority (Cepa).

To build capacity within Cepa, the country’s premier conservation and environment regulating authority, UNDP’s Global Environment Facility will provide K440,000 to engage new graduate students to be placed in three division: Donor coordination and engagement, conservation and policy and geographic information systems.

UN resident coordinator and UNDP resident representative, Roy Trivedy, said: “We’re proud to be partnering with the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority to help develop staffing capacity within the government to help effectively manage Papua New Guinea’s globally and nationally significant biodiversity.”

