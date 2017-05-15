UNDP to coordinate international observers

THE United Nation Development Programme is supporting the general election in Papua New Guinea by coordinating and supporting more than 100 international observers.

Responding to a request by the Electoral Commissioner, the UNDP will coordinate observers from at least 12 groups, including the Commonwealth, the Melanesian Spearhead Group, Australian National University, the Australian High Commission and other diplomats.

United Nation resident representative Roy Trivedy welcomed the invitation to provide support for the election. “We’re delighted to be able to coordinate the presence of international election observers across the country to help ensure free and fair elections,” Trivedy said.

He said the observers played a critical role to help promote and protect civil and political rights of participants in elections. “They will help monitor things like freedom of movement and their presence will help to deter manipulation as well as strengthen reporting of such problems if they do occur,” Trivedy said.

UNDP will compile and distribute background information, organise briefings and training before the observers are deployed, liaise with relevant authorities to make sure international observers get access to polling stations, facilitate their information requests, provide logistical support to the observers and debrief them after the election.

