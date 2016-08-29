Unesco to feature teacher stories at World Teachers’ Day

TO commemorate World Teachers’ Day in October, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) in Bangkok, Thailand, will feature stories about teachers as part of the teachers’ day forum from Oct 5-6.

Unesco executive director for PNG National Commission Andrew Angobe is urging Papua New Guineans to participate in the World Teachers’ Day Forum by sending in narratives of the teachers’ valuable impact in student’s lives.

Angobe said the narrative must be 100 to 200 words on a word document with one to two digital images in colour print.

The narrative should describe how through your school years a teacher had a positive life changing impact on your life.

World Teachers’ Day is held annually on Oct 5 since 1994 to commemorate teacher organisations worldwide.

Its’ aim is to mobilise support for teachers and to ensure that the needs of future generations will continue to be met by teachers.

According to Unesco, World Teachers’ Day represents a significant token of the awareness, understanding and appreciation displayed for the vital contributions that teachers make to education and development.

More than 100 countries observe this important event worldwide each year in recognition of contributions to development by the teaching profession.

Those who wish to contribute can send their entries to Josiah_Peter@education.gov.pg or dropped off at Fincorp Haus, first floor, Waigani.

Peter can be contacted on 301 3565/71455506.

All entries should be sent in by Sept 20.

