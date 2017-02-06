UNFA to focus on women, children

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) will focus on addressing issues affecting women and the younger population of PNG, according to newly appointed UNFPA country representative Koffi Kouame.

Kouame said during the presentation of his credentials to Foreign Affairs Secretary William Dihm that UNFPA would continue the close relationship with the government to address issues.

“Cooperation with the government is critical as maternal mortality rate remains high (733/100), teenage pregnancy is also still high (13 per cent) and births attended by skilled health personnel is still low (40 per cent).”

Kouame said that contraceptive prevalence remained low (24 per cent) and unmet need for family planning was high (36 per cent), the population growth rate was high (3.1 per cent) and gender-based violence prevalent.

“The current situation calls for joint effort to improve the health and social conditions of the good people of PNG,” he said.

Kouame said that UNFPA would work with the government to reduce the fertility rate and maternal mortality through a scale of family planning, obstetric care and prevention of gender-based violence programmes, avail data through the 2020 census and population and health surveys for policy formulation/review, planning and tracking of development results and sustainable development goals (SDG), ensure national investments in young people and young girls’ health, education, employment, empowerment to enable reap of the demographic dividend and address humanitarian programming in terms of disaster risk reduction, preparedness and resilience building.

Kouame said UNFPA was working with the government since 1994 and had attained achievements such as an expansion on knowledge on population issues, opportunities for women to voluntarily choose when to have children, reduction of maternal deaths and opportunities for young people to participate in development.

