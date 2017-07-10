Unfolding events are made by demonic powers

THE unfolding events confronting our country today has been cleverly crafted by people with demonic powers.

First, the demons have eyed the illiterate population as the fertile soil to nurture and grow their corrupt deeds.

Second, they have eyed the state institutions with their doorkeepers as their watchmen.

This is why people were appointed to guard the doors as gatekeepers.

Third, they have eyed the state assets as the uniforms and the guns to guide them at their disposals.

Forth, they have eyed the state resources (money) to access funds to finance their activities. Finally, the country will be destroyed to ruins by using the country’s own resources.

Yapi Akore

Kagua-Erave, SHP

