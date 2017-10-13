Unhappy contractors need to be responsible

DISGRUNTLED contractors in the nation’s capital who were once service providers to the Education Department protested as Fincorp Haus on Oct 9.

I understand that the issue is before the court and we should wait until the court has made a ruling.

Contractors and claimants should stop going to Fincorp, Vulipundi, courthouse, Lands and other government departments and agencies.

As Papua New Guineans we have only recently celebrated our 42nd independence anniversary and we should therefore be old enough as a nation to show maturity and responsibility, especially in the way we address public issues.

Let common sense prevail.

Jimmy Kontualie

Nine Mile

Morobe Block, NCD

