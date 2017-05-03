Uni calendar unchanged

THE academic calendar for the University of Papua New Guinea will return to normal next year, pro-vice chancellor Vincent Malaibe says.

“Basically the timing between the changes from the 2016 academic year to the first semester of 2017 was short but we managed the start of the academic last week and now we are on the second week,” he said.

“We normally close around October. This time we will end in around November and so through by 2018 normalcy will return to the academic year.

“This is a great improvement from the past as the university had previously cancelled a semester and sent the students home and because of that it took us four years to progressively normalise the academic year.

“We have learnt from that and that is why we have not changed our programme but have kept the length of the semester and worked it through and normalised quickly.”

The university will hold its 2017 graduation in July when normally it is held in around April.

Malaibe told The National that students should refrain from participating in activities that would compromise their objectives of being on campus.

“The students have learnt a lot and I hope that they have learnt that with things in which they have very little control over it is best to raise their issues but to go on with their lives,” he said.

“It is good to participate in elections or other matters but not to do it to an extent that it will affect your studies.”

