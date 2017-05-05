Uni calls to support women

Word University registrar Cecilia N’Drower has called for financial support from organisations and institutions to enable more women to take up careers in information and communication technology.

She made this call after National Information and Communication Technology Authority (Nicta) launched and funded scholarships for four female students attending two universities in the country last Thursday.

“DWU is the only university in PNG where the total female student population exceeds the male population on campus. Other organisations and institutions have to work together to increase the number of females in the ICT sector,” she said.

N’Drower highlighted that collaboration support was needed to empower more girls and young women seeking carriers in ICT.

“I thank Nicta for creating this scholarship to these lucky females and I hope other partners in the ICT sector can step in to assist girls and young women in the future.”

She said many bright female students from poor families strived to make it into institutions but lack of financial support forced them to leave school, therefore more support was needed to minimise this issue.

