Uni gearing up for World Food Day

The PNG University of Natural Resources and Environment (PNGUNRE) is making preparations to celebrate this year’s World Food Day in a big way.

The Vudal campus in East New Britain is again calling on all stakeholders including government agencies, schools, non-government and private sector, farmer groups, local government councils and the public to join hands in the celebrations planned for over two days.

The international theme is “Climate is changing. Food and Agriculture must too.” Hence, all stakeholders and partners are urged to work together to make a difference in sustaining the livelihoods of the farmers, particularly when climate change is affecting everyone.

The PNG UNRE decided last year to include World Food Day celebrations usually held on Oct 6 as an annual event and the celebrations planned for Oct 12-15 this year marks the second year.

The university’s World Food Day organising committee is planning to conduct a farmer to farmer learning and exchange conference, a corporate debate and field days as the major activities marking the celebrations.

The venue is the university campus at Vudal, near Keravat.

The Department of Agriculture and Livestock and East New Britain Provincial Administration are also supporting the PNG UNRE in cohosting the event.

The farmer conference and corporate debate, to be held on Oct 12-13, is aimed at involving rural farmers who are regarded as the key to eradicating hunger and poverty, to get together and discuss issues relating to the theme, particular attention will be on ways and means in climate change mitigation and improving food security and nutrition.

The agenda will include climate change and agriculture, food and nutrition, water security and sustainability, disaster mitigation, innovative smallholder farming systems, sustainable integrated farming systems, cocoa value chain, value added and downstream processing and others. Speakers have been invited from various organisations including the university, government, institutions, non-government and private sector.

The major third activity will be a two-day field day on Oct 14-15, where the university and stakeholders will put up a range of activities, including stalls, fresh produce displays, cooking demonstrations, cultural performances and official opening.

The university will showcase its academic programmes, fisheries displays, farm activities, outreach programmes, agricultural training programmes and industrial training.

The organising committee has extended invitations to government agencies, food manufacturers, education and institutions, financial institutions and others to participate in the World Food Day celebrations by putting up stalls, displaying their products and services, and doing promotional work.

Related